Rosewood Miramar Beach plans cookout

MONTECITO — Rosewood Miramar Beach is inviting the community to an all-American cookout on the Great Lawn.

It’s set for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Highlights include prime brisket, pulled pork or chicken, house-made beef sausage, burgers, potato salad, coleslaw and corn on the cob. Among the desserts are whoopie pie, blueberry crumble pie and churros.

Cost is $65 for adults and $25 for children 12 and younger. Children 4 and young eat for free. There will also be live music and family-friendly activities.

There will be walk-up reservations only, according to a news release

For more information, call Rosewood Miramar Beach at 805-900-8388 or visit www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito/dining/memorial-day.

— Dave Mason