Rosewood Miramar Beach plans cookout

MONTECITO — Rosewood Miramar Beach is inviting the community to an all-American cookout on the Great Lawn.
It’s set for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Highlights include prime brisket, pulled pork or chicken, house-made beef sausage, burgers, potato salad, coleslaw and corn on the cob. Among the desserts are whoopie pie, blueberry crumble pie and churros.
Cost is $65 for adults and $25 for children 12 and younger. Children 4 and young eat for free. There will also be live music and family-friendly activities.
There will be walk-up reservations only, according to a news release
For more information, call Rosewood Miramar Beach at 805-900-8388 or visit www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito/dining/memorial-day.
— Dave Mason