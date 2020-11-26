Rosewood Miramar Beach resort donating Thanksgiving meals to Sheriff’s deputies

COURTESY PHOTO

Rosewood Miramar Beach’s Executive Chef Massimo Falsini will lead the effort to prepare Thanksgiving meals for deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Carpinteria office.

While many people have today off to spend with their families, certain individuals in law enforcement have to work.

For deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Carpinteira office who are on duty today, the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito is preparing them Thanksgiving dinners.

In a statement to the News-Press, Rosewood Miramar Beach resort manager Rick Fidel remarked that with the onset of the holiday season, the hotel especially wants to give thanks to those who consistently serve the local community by providing them with “a safe and seamless Thanksgiving holiday.”

Mr. Fidel stated, “While this small token of gratitude cannot begin to show the profound appreciation we have for all the brave men and women at the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department Carpinteria Office, we hope that it makes their day a bit brighter!”

According to a press release, meals for the deputies will consist of three family style side salads, a main course of roast turkey with gravy, poha berries and cranberry compote, sides of pumpkin, traditional stuffing, Yukon gold whipped potatoes with chives, and baked yams with marshmallows. Desserts will include bullet bourbon chocolate pecan tart, pumpkin pie, and apple hand pies.

The effort to prepare all these dishes is led by Rosewood Miramar Beach’s Executive Chef Massimo Falsini. In a statement to the News-Press, the chef said he was delighted to have the opportunity to make meals for sheriff’s deputies.

“It is a pleasure to prepare Thanksgiving meals for those who have served our community so graciously this year and always. My team and I are grateful to be able to give back through the flavors of the season,” he said.

Making meals for sheriff’s deputies is just the latest philanthropic endeavor Mr. Falsini has dedicated his culinary skills toward since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

Over the summer, Mr. Falsini and his team launched Miramar on the Move, through which the hotel would use its own food truck to prepare and deliver warm meals to frontline workers and other individuals in need.

According to the press release, the program has delivered 94,500 meals so far across Santa Barbara and Los Angeles communities.

email: jgrega@newspress.com