Rosewood Miramar hops on Easter festivities

COURTESY PHOTO

The Easter Bunny invites people to enjoy the holiday’s festivities April 4 at Rosewood Miramar.

MONTECITO — The Rosewood Miramar’s latest guest is known around the world.

That’s right. It’s the Easter Bunny.

The bunny plans to relax by the Miramar Beach Bar where visitors can take physically distanced photos.

Guests and community members can make reservations for Caruso’s Easter brunch April 4 at Rosewood Miramar Beach. The Montecito resort’s five-course meal ends with a tableside dessert presentation that will surely outshine a hollow chocolate bunny.

Manor House Terrace is serving four courses for Easter brunch in a relaxed environment.

A floral cart will offer bouquets and flower crowns in front of the hotel. A variety of blooms will be available so customers can customize their own bouquets.

On April 4 , a four-piece band will play lively tunes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests of the hotel can order Easter baskets, egg hunts and egg-decorating kits to their rooms.

For more details, go to rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito/experiences/easter.

— Annelise Hanshaw