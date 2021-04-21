Rosewood Miramar to host Earth Day cleanup

MONTECITO — Rosewood Miramar Beach is partnering with Santa Barbara Channelkeeper to host a beach cleanup Thursday for associates and community members in honor of Earth Day.

The cleanup will cover the entire stretch of sand from Butterfly Beach to Miramar Beach and will support Santa Barbara Channelkeeper with data collection to help reduce pollution at its source.

More than 30 Miramar associates will be participating, and light snacks and refreshments will be served afterwards.

Rosewood Miramar Beach designed a sustainability initiative to build a healthier community and hospitality industry, recently teaming up with Proud Source to eliminate single-use plastic water bottles and replace them with 100% infinitely recyclable aluminum bottles of natural alkaline spring water.

In addition, the property’s new restaurant that opened today, the Revere Room, is rooted in sustainability with a hyper-local approach that aims to reduce the resort’s carbon footprint by sourcing primarily from neighboring farmers, fishers and purveyors.

The cleanup will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, and all community members are invited to join, and can sign up at https://tinyurl.com/4c2kpaaj.

— Grayce McCormick