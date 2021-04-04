Rosewood Miramar unveils spa package

COURTESY PHOTO

One of Rosewood Miramar’s new Navigators sits outside the beachfront resort, as it rolls out a new fleet of house cars.

MONTECITO — Rosewood Miramar Beach is rolling out a new fleet of house cars from Lincoln, including an Aviator and a Navigator, to facilitate its off-property travels with an effortless and stress-free ride.

To celebrate this collaboration, the beachfront resort in Montecito unveiled a bookable Lincoln Rejuvenation Package, designed to promote personal wellness.

Starting at $2,200 per night, the package includes: luxurious accommodations in a guest room or suite; wellness juices upon arrival; a 60-minute deep relief massage with hypervolt percussion for two guests at Sense, a Rosewood Spa; a 60-minute mindful meditation session for two guests; and a $50 food and beverage credit per person per stay.

Furthermore, every guest who accesses a Lincoln vehicle will receive a glove box kit — curated by the goop Sundries Shop at Rosewood Miramar Beach — in a canvas toiletry bag, including hand sanitizer, face wipes and goop’s Glow & goopgenes Lip Balm, to ensure an uplifting experience on and off the road.

Visit www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito to learn more.

— Grayce McCormick