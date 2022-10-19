ROSS, Barbara (McNeil)

May 15, 1939 – September 26, 2022

Barbara was born in Santa Barbara, California to P.G. and Frances McNeil. She attended local elementary schools and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1957 and then matriculated from U.C.S.B. in 1961 Cum Laude. In 1963 she married the love of her life, Douglas Ross and made her home in Santa Maria, and began her new role as wife and mother to stepson Gary Ross. Some years later their first daughter Amy was born, followed by Meredith 2 years later. She then had to endure the deaths of her stepson and husband, but she did so with grace, courage, and love as she raised her 2 young daughters. Barbara’s career began at Stieger’s Optical as a bookkeeper and then she began her job at Allan Hancock College and retired in 2002. During this time, she was blessed twice with grandchildren Tyler and Paige and became affectionately known as “Babba”

to them and their friends.

She was blessed again 10 years later with her last grandchild Grant. Her retirement wish, after 22 years of service, was just to be able to spend time with her grandchildren, family and friends and that wish was greatly fulfilled. Barbara touched the hearts of most people that were fortunate enough to cross her path with her gentle kindness and warm smile. The memories made with her family and friends will never be forgotten and always cherished. Barbara was preceded in death by her stepson Gary, then husband Douglas, and her parents Paul Grant McNeil and Frances McNeil, and sister Sheila Collins (McNeil) and brother Michael McNeil. She is survived by daughter Amy Argentieri, daughter Meredith Sodomka and husband Ted, grandchildren Tyler Argentieri, Paige Argentieri, and Grant Sodomka. There will be a short Graveside service on October 21, 2022, at 2:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life at her home.

