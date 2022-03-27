ROSS, Jeanne Ann

Jeanne Ann Ross passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on March 16, 2022 in Santa Barbara. Jeanne was born on March 21, 1935 in Manchester, IA to Louis and Gertrude Burke. She was one of seven siblings raised in Walker, IA. Jeanne had many fun adventures with her siblings, one they always laughed about was sledding down Creamery Hill on one sled that they all shared. Jeanne graduated from Walker High School in 1953 in a class of 16. At the age of 18, Jeanne hopped on a train to New York City, where she attended airline school and began working at United Airlines as a reservation and ticket agent. In 1960, she transferred to Los Angeles, where she met her future husband Robert “Bob” C. Ross. They were married in 1963 at St. Monica’s Church in Santa Monica. Jeanne and Bob moved to Santa Barbara in 1970 where Jeanne worked for Motel Six Travel Bureau and Your Travel Center for a total of 25 years. Jeanne and Bob enjoyed traveling, watching their children and grandchildren’s many sporting events and activities, and spending time with family and friends. Jeanne was an avid reader, attended St. Raphael’s Church for 50 years, was a volunteer at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, and enjoyed daily walks in the neighborhood. Jeanne also looked forward to weekly get-togethers at Tucker’s Grove Park with her best friends. Jeanne’s strong Irish will helped her beat breast cancer three times.

Jeanne is survived by her loving husband Bob, son Jeff (Rachel), and daughter Laurie Millan (Dean). She was blessed with four adoring grandchildren, Riley, Madison, Jack, and Nate, and will be missed by her three sisters, Kay Burke, Colleen Zangerle, and Peg Nims. Jeanne is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and an abundance of friends.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her brothers Dick and Larry Burke, and her sister Thelma Holland.

A celebration of life will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Jeanne’s name to Serenity House or Ridley Tree Cancer Center in Santa Barbara, or to your favorite charity.

Jeanne lived an amazing life as a wife, mother, grandmother aka “Mimi,” and friend. She will be greatly missed.

“The best things in life are the people we love, the places we have been and the memories we have made along the way.”