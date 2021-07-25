ROSS, Sydne Jean

Sydne Jean Ross passed away peacefully on April 7, 2021, after a valiant battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born to Berry and Loretta Watson on August 9, 1944, at St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. She was the eldest of their twelve children.

Sydne attended local Catholic schools Dolores Elementary, Catholic High and Bishop Garcia Diego High School graduating in 1962. She studied Nursing for three years at Seattle University before returning to California where she earned a degree in Occupational Therapy from Cal State University San Jose.

She spent her adult life in San Jose, California, married to Joe, a San Jose Police Detective, where they raised two children and subsequently three grandchildren. She was an active school volunteer during their elementary years and a proud grandmother attending their various athletic endeavors. Her favorite pastime was gardening at home and at the award-winning San Jose Rose Garden. She became a Master Gardener and was awarded a San Jose City Commendation by the City Council for her work. Sydne was also a talented artist favoring watercolor, charcoal pencil, pen and ink. Her favorite respite from her busy life was always a trip to the California coastline – Santa Barbara, Morrow Bay, Cambria, Carmel, Monterey, Big Sur and Mendocino. She and her husband also enjoyed travel to Oregon and Washington and extended rides on Joe’s three-wheeled motorcycle to Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Canada.

Sydne is survived by her husband of 52 years, Joe Ross; daughter Christie; grandchildren Terry (Jonathan), Jordan (Amanda) and Anthony; her great-grandchildren Sienna, Greyson, Preston; siblings Tom, Cathy, John, Peter, Mary, Nancy, Richard, Bob, Donald, Trisha; many cousins, nieces and nephews; Hiroko, Madeleine, Mary; Erin Buckette (Chris), Morgan, Sybil.

Her son John Ross passed away recently in May 2021.

Sydne was predeceased by her parents Berry and Loretta Watson and her brother David R. Watson.

Sydne will be remembered fondly by her siblings, extended family and many friends for her exceptional kindness and generosity to all who came into her life. Her door was always open and so was her heart. Her ever-present smile, her positive attitude and her quiet sense of humor will be greatly missed.