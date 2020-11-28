Rotary Club gives grants to 13 nonprofits

COURTESY IMAGE

The Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation has awarded $1,000 grants to various nonprofits.

MONTECITO — The Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation has given $13,000 in grants to 13 local nonprofits, with each getting $1,000.

The grants were given through the foundation’s Community Grants program and are meant to support the nonprofits’ efforts to benefit the community.

Nonprofits that received grants this year include El Montecito Presbyterian Church preschool, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Friendship Center Adult Day Services, Girls Rock Santa Barbara, Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, Hospice of Santa Barbara, MOXI, Partners in Education, the Rona Barrett Foundation, United Way of Santa Barbara County, Unity Shoppe, Village Properties Teacher’s Fund, and Women’s Economic Ventures.

— Josh Grega