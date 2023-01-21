Rotary Club honors La Colina science teacher

COURTESY PHOTO

From left are Jennifer Foster, the principal of La Colina Junior High School; Dan Herlinger of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara; Nicole Gee, the La Colina science teacher being honored by the Rotary Club: and Michael Baker, president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

On Jan. 6 at a Rotary Club lunch meeting, Nicole Gee, who teaches seventh- and eighth-grade science at La Colina Junior High School, was honored with a plaque and a $1,000 check for classroom needs.

Recipients of this recognition are chosen with the assistance of the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Teachers Network. Ms. Gee is the second of four teachers to be recognized by the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara throughout the year.

“There are many hardworking and dedicated teachers worthy of receiving this award, so it is an honor to have been chosen,” Ms. Gee told the News-Press. “I am in awe of the Rotary Club’s generosity and appreciative of their support, especially given the new challenges we face with COVID and after remote learning.

“It feels validating and restoring to receive this honor. I wouldn’t be able to be as effective or successful in my position without the help of my co-workers and others in our community, so I hope that they too are recognized and know that my gratitude extends to them as well.”

Ms. Gee is in her eighth year of teaching and covers topics ranging from chemistry and cell energy to ecology and earth systems.

La Colina Junior High School Principal Jennifer Foster, who nominated Ms. Gee for the Rotary Club honor, said, “Nicole Gee is a teacher leader who truly embodies the qualities of outstanding character, empathy and leadership.

“Students and colleagues alike relate to Nicole’s warm, easygoing personality and respect her determination in helping all students and colleagues to be successful,” Ms. Foster said in a news release.

Noted Ms. Gee, “I am passionate about teaching because I care about my students, both as scholars and as human beings. I especially like teaching junior high because our students are at an age where you can help shape how they view themselves and others, who they become, and which fields they pursue.

“I am grateful to be in a position where I can guide learning, model positive relationships and foster curiosity, while also getting to know the future leaders of our world.”

Susan Salcido, the Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools, said, “The Rotary Club’s recognition of outstanding teachers like Ms. Gee reflects a community that truly values education. We are grateful for the dedication and heart Ms. Gee displays each and every day.”

The News-Press asked Ms. Gee what advice she would give to her fellow teachers.

“Nearly every year of my teaching career has been impacted by natural disasters leading to school closures, remote learning or modified schedules,” she said. “It is important to be able to be flexible, not only on a day-to-day basis within our own classrooms, but also to be able to adjust to the obstacles our communities face as a whole.

“While our job is to provide students with an education, it’s important to take the time to get to know them and connect with them so that they feel safe, valued and supported. Likewise, I would remind teachers that we too are human and going through these challenges and can only wear so many hats.

“Take care of yourself so that you can care for others, and know that building relationships with those in our school community is what makes teaching fulfilling and successful.”

Michael Baker, president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara and CEO of the United Boys & Girls Club Santa Barbara, noted the club’s long tradition of supporting youths and their educators. “We are fortunate to have so many outstanding teachers in our area, and the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara’s Teacher Recognition Award program is our way of extending gratitude for their important work.”

Ms. Gee said, “Even though we are (thankfully!) back to in-person teaching and off of Zoom, it does not mean that our jobs are back to normal. Teachers are faced with significant challenges and expectations that go beyond educating our youth, so it is affirming when organizations like the Rotary Club recognize and appreciate our perseverance and efforts.

“With these challenges in mind, I plan to share this donation with my colleagues and will purchase items that either promote community-building and connectedness or further social and emotional learning so that all students and teachers at my school can benefit from the Rotary Club’s support,” she said. I am one of many deserving of this thoughtful award, and if you know a teacher, please thank them.

“They work tirelessly to not only provide our youth with quality education, but (during this school year alone) also keep them safe during lockdowns and/or flood evacuations, catch them up during a pandemic, help them navigate social interactions and support them with consistency during trying times.”

