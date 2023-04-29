Rotary Club honors teacher for classroom excellence

SANTA BARBARA —The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara recently recognized Jenna Turner for her leadership as a special education preschool teacher at Harding University Partnership School.

The Rotary Club held a lunch meeting on April 21, where Ms. Turner was awarded a plaque and a $1,000 check for her classroom needs.

Ms. Turner said this money would go toward purchasing items that create a sensory-rich and inclusive environment for her students.

The recipients of this award and recognition are chosen with the help of the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Teachers Network.

Ms. Turner is the last of four teachers to be recognized by the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara this school year.

Ms. Turner was nominated by Santa Barbara Unified School District Interim Director of Special Education Karla Curry, who said, “Jenna Turner goes above and beyond to ensure students are assessed and receiving services. She does all of this with a smile on her face and a positive attitude.”

— Kira Logan