Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation announces grant recipients

COURTESY PHOTO

Fifteen Santa Barbara non-profits were awarded $1,000 each by the Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation’s Community Grants Program.

The grants are under the foundation’s annual Community Grants Program, and the Rotary Club awarded $1,000 each to organizations through members’ donations.

This year’s grant recipients are C.A.R.E.4Paws, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Friendship Adult Day Care Services, the Rona Barrett Foundation, Girls Rock SB, Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, Hospice of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration & Innovation, the Santa Barbara Choral Society, the Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance, Teacher’s Fund, the Project for Resilient Communities and Unity Shoppe, Inc.

These organizations provide services to children, seniors, low-income families and animals.

“Rotary Club members are committed to raising funds for good causes and supporting activities and projects that make our communities stronger,” Rotary Foundation President Kati Buehler said in a media release. “These grants allow us to support a wide variety of services to our community and are a great example of the cooperative spirit that’s an essential part of Rotary’s work.”

