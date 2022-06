SANTA BARBARA — The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara will award grants to seven nonprofits at a luncheon at noon Friday at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, 21 E. Constance Ave., Santa Barbara.

Recipients are the Center for Successful Aging, Harding University Partnership School, Wilderness Youth Project, Santa Barbara Meals on Wheels, Police Activities League, Storyteller Children’s Center and Mayan Families, which is the Rotary Club’s continuing international project.

— Dave Mason