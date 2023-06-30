Rotary to host Fourth of July Parade and Festival

SOLVANG — The Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club’s Fourth of July parade, festival and fireworks will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The event will begin with the parade at 11 a.m. Entries will vary from classic cars to horses, dance troupes, high school marching bands and floats created by local businesses.

Then the festival will be held from noon to 10 p.m. at Mission Santa Ines in Solvang.

There will be live entertainment by Smelly Cat at 3 p.m., Agin Brothers at 5 p.m. and Falco Heavy at 7:30 p.m. DJ Peete will spin music all day starting at noon.

Fireworks will light up the Solvang sky at 9 p.m.

Tickets for the festival cost $15 for general admission. Tickets are free for kids 12 and younger and active military members with IDs, who receive four free passes per person.

The festival and

To purchase, go to syvrotary.org.

— Dave Mason