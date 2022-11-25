Roth, Olson named WSC Coach, Player of the Year as SBCC women’s water polo claims 10 honors

The CCCAA State Champion SBCC women’s water polo team collected 10 postseason awards following its excellent 2022 season, with Chuckie Roth winning his fourth WSC Coach of the Year and Jenan Olson being named WSC Player of the Year.

In all, the Vaqueros brought in 10 All-Conference honors.

Coach of the Year

Chuckie Roth – Just eight years after becoming SBCC’s women’s water polo head coach for the program’s inaugural season, Roth has continued to keep the Vaqueros competing at the highest level. The Vaqueros won their eighth consecutive WSC Championship while extending to a 54-game win streak in conference matches. They ended the year with wins of 13-7 against West Valley and 10-7 over Orange Coast to go 31-6, securing their sixth straight 30-win season and second CCCAA State Championship in five years.

Offensive Player of the Year

Jenna Olson – The second year utility player was at the heart of all of SBCC’s success this year, as she threw in a team-leading 87 goals. On 18 occasions, she scored three or more times, including a stretch of six straight games in early October. During the final stretch of the year, she scored four goals in back-to-back SoCal Regional games and led the team with three in the 10-7 State Championship win over OCC. On the defensive side of things, she was first in field blocks (6) and second in steals (60).

All-WSC First Team

Claire Daland, Ava Donleavy, Chloe McKay, Eden Tal – Four Vaqueros earned All-WSC First Team recognition, including goalkeepers Ava Donleavy (17-5 record) and Chloe McKay (14-1). The team’s two outstanding net protectors split their time evenly this year, with McKay saving 58 percent of the shots sent her way and the freshman Donleavy stopping 61.5 percent.

Freshman utility Claire Daland and 2021 Player of the Year Eden Tal both tied for third on the team with 68 goals in SBCC’s potent offensive attack. Tal led the Vaqueros with 51 assists and Daland finished first on the team with 85 steals and 16 field blocks.

All-WSC Second Team

Emily Lopez (UT), Bella Straley (AT)

It was another sophomore-freshman Vaquero split on the All-Conference Second Team, represented by Emily Lopez and Bella Straley. Lopez was one of just two Vaqueros to go over 30 assists with a second-leading 32. She had her best offensive game in the 20-2 WSC Championship win over Ventura, when she had season-highs of four goals and two drawn exclusions. Straley only got better as the season progressed, ending her year with multi-goal performances in seven of her last eight outings to finish second on the team with 69.

All-WSC Honorable Mention

Aaliyah Gavia, Gabrielle Muehring – Utilies Aaliyah Gavia and Gabrielle Muehring earned Honorable Mentions. Gavia played the most games of any Vaquero, contributing to 45 goals and tallying 27 steals. Muehring was the sixth Vaquero to reach the 40-goal mark and finished fourth on the team with 53 steals.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

