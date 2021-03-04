Roth’s redux leads to All-GSAC honors in basketball

COURTESY PHOTO

Cade Roth dunks during a Westmont College basketball game earlier this season. The 6-foot-5 junior was named to the All-Golden State Athletic Conference Team on Wednesday.

The comeback of Westmont College’s Cade Roth, whose basketball season last year was cut short by a month because of injury, was recognized on Wednesday with his selection to the All-Golden State Athletic Conference team.

The 6-foot-5, junior forward started all 11 of the Warriors’ games this season, averaging 13.3 points with a shooting percentage of .505. He also ranked second in the GSAC with an assist average of 5.2 while pulling down 5.1 rebounds per game.

His play during Westmont’s recent four-game winning streak has coach Landon Boucher hopeful that his team will receive an at-large berth when brackets for the NAIA National Tournament are released at 5 p.m. today.

“Cade made a really big jump from last year to this year,” Boucher said. “He became one of our better guard defenders and really showcased that during GSAC play.

“Also, he just really led us with his ability to get everybody else involved, with his ability to assist people complimenting his dynamic ability to score. We’re really excited to look forward with Cade and build on this.”

Roth came on strong during Westmont’s four-game winning streak between Feb. 6 to 13. He scored at least 30 points in every contest, topped by a 36-point performance against Vanguard on Feb. 9.

The Warriors (7-4, 4-2 GSAC) finished second in their conference pod, which they needed to win to gain an automatic berth in the NAIA Tournament.

“We are playing the best basketball of the year right now,” Boucher said. “It is a shame that, because of COVID, we have only been able to play six conference games this year while the other pod has played more games. It would be great to continue playing and see what we could do in the postseason.”

He said Roth has led Westmont on both ends of the court.

“He is being a complete player for us when we need him the most,” he said. “He is doing stuff that is not necessarily fun and he is making plays on both ends.”

email: mpatton@newspress.com