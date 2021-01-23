Rothstein to discuss ‘The Color of Law’

VENTURA — Author Richard Rothstein will discuss his book “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How our Government Segregated America” as part of Ventura County Library and the Southern California Library Cooperative’s “Be the Change” series honoring Black History Month. The online event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4.

“The Color of Law” expands on his work documenting the history of state-sponsored residential segregation, often called redlining. Mr. Rothstein argues that the incessant segregation still plaguing cities today is the byproduct of explicit government policies at the local, state and federal level.

He was a New York Times columnist. a research associate at the Economic Policy Institute and a fellow at the Thurgood Marshall Institute of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The experience has led to years documenting evidence that government agencies didn’t just ignore the discriminatory practices but promoted them.

To register for the webinar, go to eglendalelac.org/bethechange. The Be the Change series is sponsored by the city of Glendale Arts and Culture Commission.

— Annelise Hanshaw