Round two starts for COVID-19 relief

Round two for the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program started Tuesday and will close at 6 p.m. Feb. 8.

The application process is not first-come, first-serve or rolling.

All applicants will be considered for the grant at the close of round two on Feb. 8.

Applicants who were wait-listed in round one and completed their application do not need to complete an application for the second round. Wait-listed applicants who did not finish their application during round one will be required to do so during round two to be considered for grant approval.

To apply, visit careliefgrant.com and find a partner by county or language. The partner does not impact eligibility or application consideration. The Economic Development Collaborative encourages applicants to only apply once to one partner to ensure the review of the application is not delayed, and make note of which partner was chosen for future reference.

The EDC is holding a free COVID-19 Business Resources webinar at noon Friday, providing up-to-date information on all currently available resources for businesses. Those interested can register online at tinyurl.com/2zkpof9l.

There are also numerous guides to review before applying at careliefgrant.com.

— Grayce McCormick