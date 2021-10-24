Rowse is the best candidate

I am supporting Randy Rowse for Santa Barbara mayor.

We dearly need a capable leader who is truly nonpartisan and someone who will focus on the basics of running the city. Randy is just the right person to do this. His combination of experience on the Santa Barbara City Council and his successful business background make him the best candidate for mayor.

Randy is a strong supporter of our first responders. He is willing to fight Sacramento politicians and their draconian attempt to control how we develop our own community. He is committed to addressing issues that matter to all Santa Barbarans.

I am confident that Randy Rowse is the right choice for mayor. Please join me in voting for him.

Joe Guzzardi

Santa Barbara