Rowse will be Santa Barbara’s next mayor

Randy Rowse is heading back to City Hall — this time as mayor.

Results from the Santa Barbara County Elections office Thursday showed that with 100% of the precincts reporting, Mr. Rowse, a former Santa Barbara City Council member and former Paradise Cafe owner, kept his lead in the Santa Barbara mayoral race.

On Thursday, he had 38.6% or 10,037 of the 26,071 votes cast. That’s just down a few percentage points from where he stood on election night Tuesday.

“Well, it’s official …. we did it!” Mr. Rowse wrote in an email to supporters. “Everyone of you on this mailing list had a part in getting us across the line.

“I am extremely proud of the campaign we ran, seizing and holding the high ground throughout. Our message was straightforward and simple: A return of focus and priority to our city and away from partisan politics!” Mr. Rowse said. “That message clearly resonated with voters to help us prevail and direct us to change the tone and direction of City Hall.

Mayor Cathy Murillo, who placed third in the race with 25.2% or 6,551 votes, issued a concession statement soon after the results were posted. She extended her congratulations to Mr. Rowse.

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

