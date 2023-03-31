‘Roy Orbison Returns’ to be performed at Lobero Theatre

COURTESY PHOTO

“Roy Orbison Returns” is a musical theater production featuring the legendary singer’s hits.

SANTA BARBARA — Running Scared Productions will present “Roy Orbison Returns,” a musical theater re-creation of Roy Orbison’s concert years, at 7:30 p.m. April 14 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

Performed by Wiley Ray and The Big O Band, this concert will explore Mr. Orbison’s hits, including “Crying,” “Pretty Woman” and “Only the Lonely.” Career achievements and real-life moments of the country singer will be exemplified by the band within the fully-scripted theater performances.

Alongside his five-piece band, frontman Wiley Ray will pay tribute to the singer during the 90-minute show.

The show is completed by staging, humor, costumes, lively stories and dramatic lighting.

Tickets cost $36 to $56. To purchase, go to lobero.org.

For more information, visit royorbisonreturns.com.

— Annika Bahnsen