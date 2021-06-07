Royal baby born at SB hospital

Prince Harry and Meghan welcome daughter Lilibet

JOE PUGLIESE/HARPO PRODUCTIONS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced they were expecting a girl during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. The baby was born Friday morning.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcomed a baby girl into their family at 11:40 a.m. Friday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The famous Montecito couple announced the birth and their daughter’s name, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on the Archewell Foundation website Sunday morning.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” the statement said.

Lili weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and she and her mother are healthy and relaxing at home.

“On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” the Duke and Duchess said in a statement. “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Lili is the couple’s second child.

Their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, recently celebrated his second birthday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were expecting a girl during their televised CBS interview with fellow Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey in March.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com