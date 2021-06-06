Royal baby born at SB hospital

By ANNELISE HANSHAW

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcomed a baby girl into their family at 11:40 a.m. Friday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The famous Montecito couple announced the birth and their daughter’s name, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on the Archewell Foundation website Sunday morning.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” the statement said.

