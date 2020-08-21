Royal couple makes first appearance from Montecito home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first debut as residents of Santa Barbara in a virtual call with leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

The couple participated in a conversation with young activists about working to make digital media a safe space for everyone, according to a report from People Magazine.

Prince Harry and Mrs. Markle discussed the world their 1-year-old son, Archie, will inherit, and how society can come together and end the negativity and hate circulating online.

“It’s on all of us collectively to make the world a better place … and we are,” Prince Harry said.

Mrs. Markle mentioned the impact the global pandemic has had on the online landscape.

“Everyone’s mental and emotional well-being are perhaps more fragile than ever before, certainly with COVID and our dependability on devices right now in the absence of human interaction,” the Duchess said on the virtual call. “People are going online more than ever before to feel community.”

The royal couple moved last month into a mansion in Montecito with nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

They were reportedly looking for a more private home for their son to make friends and lead a normal life.

