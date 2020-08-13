Royal couple’s local home

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly buy SB residence

COURTESY PHOTO

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a former star of the USA Network series “Suits,” have reportedly purchased a home in Santa Barbara.

Residents of Santa Barbara now have new royal neighbors.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly bought a private family home in the city in early July, according to the Daily Mail.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly moved from a mansion in Beverly Hills to Santa Barbara for a more quiet community to put down their roots to raise their 1-year-old son, Archie.

While the precise location of the home is private, many speculate their home is in the Montecito area, which houses other celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey.

The $18 million, 12-bedroom mansion in Los Angeles wasn’t quite Prince Harry’s style, according to sources.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year,” a spokesperson for the couple confirmed. “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family.”

Members of the royal family are no strangers to the Santa Barbara area. In 2011, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — Prince William and Catherine — visited the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club in Carpinteria, where the prince played in a charity match.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com