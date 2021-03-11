Royals beat Dons and Pirates to open girls’ water polo season

San Marcos High made up for lost time in girls water polo, opening its long-delayed season with a pair of dominating victories.

The Royals, CIF-Southern Section Division 1 semifinalists last year, showed a strong defense with wins of 8-1 over Santa Barbara and 11-1 over Santa Ynez.

San Marcos got two goals apiece from Chloe Spievak, Sophia Pannosian and Madison Sparre in their win at Santa Barbara. Kate Meyer and Brooke Ingram also scored.

“Madi Sparre was really active and found a way to make some big plays today,” coach Chuckie Roth said. “She has improved, and today she had a good day.”

Zosia Amberger made nine saves in goal while Reagan McEachen drew three ejections and two five-meter shots.

“Reagan was a force at center,” Roth said. “Reagan controls our spacing and is able to hold position which gives up many opportunities.

“Zosia has grown a lot and I am excited that she has the opportunity to play again.”

Rachel Whitney scored the Dons’ lone goal. Freshman Nalani Yim made 13 saves and four steals at goalkeeper while Maria Bittle earned two ejections and Layla Szymczak had three steals.

The San Marcos A1 team got two goals apiece from Madi Haaland -Ford, Kylie Rameson, Grayson Macleod and Jordan Klanfer in its win at Santa Ynez. Also scoring were Kelsea Vallance, Abbi Weber, and Makenna Stretz.

Elaia Hamilton had five saves in goal with five steals and two drawn ejections. Lauren Schweitzer contributed seven saves and two steals.

Ananda Main scored the lone goal for Santa Ynez on an assist from Fallin Brady. Peyton Pratt had five blocks and a steal.

The San Marcos boys also defeated Santa Ynez, 15-9.

