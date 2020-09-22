Royals hire Ghan-Gibson as baseball coach

Wesley Ghan-Gibson, a former three-sport star at San Marcos High School, has been hired to succeed Jacob Pepper as the school’s new head varsity baseball coach.

“Wes is a Royal through-and-through,” athletic director Abe Jahadhmy said. “He started coming to San Marcos when he was in third grade. He was also a ball boy on the football team.

“He is a natural leader with tremendous knowledge for baseball.”

Ghan-Gibson, a 2014 graduate of San Marcos, starred as both a baseball shortstop, football quarterback and basketball power forward. He continued on to play baseball at both SBCC and Cal Northridge, and served as a team captain for the Matadors’ 2019 team.

He volunteered last year with both the football and baseball teams at San Marcos, and also coached youth baseball in the area.

