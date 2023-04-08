ROYES, Frank

Frank Royes, beloved husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, and friend, passed away March 1, 2023, at the age of 92. He is survived by his 3 daughters, 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Frank was born in Arlington, California on October 15, 1930, to Hazel and Raymond Royes. He grew up in a family of 8 and always remained close to his sisters and brother. Industrious at a young age, Frank was 9 when he would ride the trolley to Riverside to sell newspapers during the war. He later became an Eagle Scout. When his older sisters moved to Redondo Beach he rode his bicycle 60 miles to visit them.

Frank moved to Santa Barbara after high school and enrolled in the Education program at Santa Barbara College, obtaining his teaching credential. There he met the love of his life, Joyce. They were married just a few months later in 1952. Many treasured years later they celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.

After moving to Southern California, Frank and Joyce became the busy parents of 3 daughters. Frank taught Industrial Arts at Banning High School in the L.A. City School District. By then he had a Masters degree and became a school counselor, but preferred being in the classroom with the students. When he retired from teaching, Frank and Joyce moved back to Santa Barbara where he began a second career as a handyman. Frank worked for many people, became their friend, and repaired, painted, and did woodworking for them.

Frank and Joyce took the family to Yosemite every summer. They had a passion for travel and took many roads trips throughout the United States and abroad, visiting 14 countries.

Frank was a good man. He left an impression on all who knew him. He was a loving family man and would always be there for us with his love and support and his helpful toolbox! He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Samarkand for their kind and compassionate care.