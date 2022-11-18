Rubicon Theatre Company to present ‘Ain’t Misbehavin’ ’

VENTURA — Rubicon Theatre Company will perform “Ain’t Misbehavin’” from Nov. 30 through Dec. 18 at the theater at 1006 E. Main St., Ventura.

The musical features the music of Thomas “Fats” Waller was conceived by Murray Horwitz and Richard Maltby Jr.

Musical direction is by William Foster McDaniel, and choreography is by Dominique Kelley. The play’s director is Wren T. Brown.

“Ain’t Misbehavin’” begins with a preview performance at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 with its official opening at 7 p.m. Dec. 3, followed by shows through Dec. 18.

Performances are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays. A talkback follows the Wednesday evening performances.

The musical is set in 1930s Harlem, the scene of nightclubs such as The Cotton Club and The Savoy Ballroom. At the home on the piano is Mr. Waller, a big-hearted jazz sensation who helped to define American swing. The revue features a five-person, triple-threat cast performing such classic hits as “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Your Feet’s Too Big,” “Black and Blue,” “I’m Gonna Sit Right Down and Right Myself a Letter,” “The Jitterbug Waltz,” and the iconic title song.

Tickets vary from $30 to $79.50.

To purchase, call the Rubicon at 805-667-2900 or visit rubicontheatre.org.

— Dave Mason