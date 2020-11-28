Rubicon Theatre presents “Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol with a Twist”

COURTESY PHOTO

Lauren Patten stars in “Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol with a Twist,” a new holiday musical that originated at Rubicon.

VENTURA — The Rubicon Theatre is presenting the world premiere of “Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol with a Twist,” a new holiday musical that originated at Rubicon.

It was recently filmed in New York and is the first fully produced green screen streaming musical shot from beginning to end during the pandemic.

The production blends theatre, film and animation.

“Estella Scrooge” debuts today and is available for streaming through the holidays.

A cast of 24 award-winning Broadway notables are featured in the production. It was created by John Caird, the Tony and Olivier Award-winning director of “Les Misérables” and “Nicholas Nickleby,” and Tony Award nominee Paul Gordon who composed the soundtracks in “Jane Eyre” and “Pride and Prejudice.”

The two also teamed up to create “Daddy Long Legs,” another Rubicon original and one of the most produced plays in the American theater over the next few years.

The story of Estella Scrooge follows a modern-day Wall Street tycoon with a penchant for foreclosing. A hotelier in her hometown in Ohio defaulted on his mortgage, and she discovered the defaulting party is her childhood friend.

Estella has to take shelter in a refuge for the sick, dispossessed and homeless, and is then haunted by three visitations.

Tickets may be purchased at https://www.rubicontheatre.org/estella-scrooge.

— Grayce McCormick