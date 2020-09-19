Rubicon Theatre to live stream play tonight

A SONG – ART Courtesy Photo

VENTURA — Today, Rubicon Theatre is continuing its September Blitz, more than 30 events in 30 days, with the world premiere of “A Song,” a play written in just three days by Taylor Fagins.

Described in a press release as “a conversation about race, responsibility, hope and belonging in these uncertain times” and directed by Rubicon’s associate artistic director Chris Butler, “A Song” will be streamed live at 7 p.m. tonight and tell a one-act story about a black artist named Gill who is trying to make his way in a world filled with civil unrest, racial injustice, and a public health crisis, and amid it all create a song.

That song, “We Need More,” has been seen around 25,000 times on YouTube.

In addition to this evening’s performance “A Song” will be performed at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for “A Song” can be acquired for free at the venue’s website rubicontheatre.org.— Josh Grega