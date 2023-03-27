Rubicon Theatre to perform ‘Dark of the Moon: A New Musical’

COURTESY PHOTO

Ava Delane portrays Barbara Allen, and Jake David Smith plays John the Witch Boy in the world premiere of “Dark of the Moon: A New Musical.” The production will be performed Wednesday through April 16 at the Rubicon Theatre in Ventura.

Rubicon Theatre of Ventura is presenting the organization’s 46th mainstage world premiere: a developmental musical production based on “Dark of the Moon” the 1945 Broadway play by Howard Richardson and William Berney.

“Dark of the Moon: A New Musical” opens Saturday and continues through April 16, with low-priced previews Wednesday through Friday. Performances are Wednesdays at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at the theater, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. Prices are $30 to $69.50 with special discounts for students, seniors, military and Equity members.

The new production is adapted and written by television and film writer/producer Jonathan Prince with music and lyrics by songwriters Lindy Robbins, Dave Bassett and Steve Robson.

“Dark of the Moon: A New Musical” follows the main character, John, a witch boy from the Smoky Mountains, who falls in love with Barbara Allen, a mortal girl from the Appalachian town of Buck Creek. John is willing to give up anything to be with Barbara Allen. He makes a deal to become mortal if Barbara and he can stay true to each other for a year.

Based on the classic stage play of the same name, this new musical adaptation is a tale of young lovers torn apart by prejudice and fear. According to Rubicon Theatre, it is a “modern melding of ‘Twilight’ and Romeo and Juliet loosely based on a centuries-old ballad.”

“Dark of the Moon: A New Musical” features a score by an award-winning songwriting team with a bluegrass/folk and a rock/soul sound, to create a poetic and unique juxtaposition.

To purchase tickets, visit www.rubicontheatre.org or call 805-667-2900.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com