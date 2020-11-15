Rubicon Theatre to showcase Hershey Felder in live streaming series

COURTESY PHOTO

Hershey Felder presents “Live from Florence” 2020-21 Live-Streaming Season through the Rubicon Theater in Ventura.

Following the worldwide success of the live streaming productions of Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, Hershey Felder: Beethoven and George Gershwin Alone, the Rubicon Theatre Company in Ventura is offering tickets for virtuoso playwright, performer and pianist Felder’s 2020-21 Season of Storytelling and Song.

Five streamed productions, some newly created for the screen from locations in Florence, Italy and Paris, France, are available for purchase at rubicontheater.org, or by calling 805-667-2900. The 2020-21 season includes the critically acclaimed hit shows, “Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in a Paris Love Story,” which premiers Nov. 22, and “Hershey Felder: Tchaikovsky,” which premiers on Dec. 20. Both are newly adapted and expanded versions of Felder’s original works for the stage.

Mr. Felder also creates and performs in the World Premieres of “Before Fiddler” (premiering Feb. 7), creating the role of the great Yiddish author Sholem Aleichem, whose works inspired the classic musical Fiddler on the Roof. This premiere production also features the dazzling Florence-based klezmer music ensemble, Klezmerata Fiorentina; “Puccini” (premiering March 14), about the scandalous life of the great Italian composer, Giacomo Puccini, and featuring music from La Bohème, Tosca, Turandot and more; and “Anna & Sergei” (premiering May 16), about the strange, true life meeting in New York between composer and pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff and Anna Anderson, the woman who claimed to be the sole surviving member of the Romanov Dynasty, the Princess Anastasia. This production features Rachmaninoff’s most beloved melodies and music.

Each production will be live streamed and subsequently available on demand for viewers for one week after the premiere.

Rubicon Producing Artistic Director Karyl Lynn Burns said, “We are so thankful to Mr. Felder for sharing his artistry and for creating a way to support regional theatres like ours during the pandemic. We are delighted to be able to share his musicianship, his marvelous acting, and his storytelling with our audiences digitally and are grateful to him for his generosity.”

Tickets are $55 per household, with a percentage of the proceeds supporting the artistic and educational programs at Rubicon. Discounts of 10% are available for a Holiday Package and the World Premiere Package, with a larger discount of 15% for all five shows.

An actor, pianist, writer, director, composer, conductor, and producer, Mr. Felder has created lauded shows about composers Claude Debussy, George Gershwin, Fryderyk Chopin, Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Liszt, Leonard Bernstein, Irving Berlin, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Felder’s solo shows have been seen across America at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Geffen Playhouse, Pasadena Playhouse, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Hartford Stage, San Diego Repertory Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Old Globe Theatre, American Repertory Theater, Cleveland Playhouse, and Seattle Repertory Theatre, with long runs at Chicago’s Royal George Theatre and engagements at New York’s Town Hall, 59E59, and the Streicker Center and more as well as Broadway’s Helen Hayes Theatre and in London’s West End. He has also created and/or produced plays for other artists including the award-winning The Pianist of Willesden Lane for Mona Golabek, Flying Solo for Nathan Gunn and Louis and Keeley Live at the Sahara for Vanessa Stewart and Taylor Hackford, among others.

