Rubicon to present Youth Theatre productions

COURTESY PHOTO

More than 50 young people have learned various acting and warm-up techniques during Rubicon Theater’s Education and Outreach Program. The students are performing three productions this summer: “Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Shrek, the Musical, Jr.” and “Les Misérables.”

Rubicon Theatre Company is returning to live performances with three Youth Theatre shows at the outdoor amphitheatre at Villanova Preparatory School, 12096 N. Ventura Ave., Ojai.

The Ventura-based company’s shows are Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Shrek, the Musical, Jr.” and “Les Misérables.”

More than 50 young people aged 18-21 have been enthusiastically participating in Rubicon’s Education and Outreach program this summer, according to a news release.

The season kicked off Friday with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” which will be performed again at 8 tonight.

Under the light of a magical midsummer moon, romance runs amok when prankster forest fairies meddle in the affairs of four young Athenians and a group of amateur actors. This is one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies.

The season continues with“Shrek, the Musical, Jr.” at 8 p.m. July 16-18.

The musical is based on Dreamworks’ animated film about a big green ogre who ventures out of his comfort zone to discover what inner beauty means. In the process, he finds true love.

The season will conclude with “Les Misérables” at 8 p.m. Aug. 12-15.

Set just after the French Revolution, the musical is the story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption. The songs include “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home” and “One Day More.”

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children. To purchase, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or by calling the box office at 805-667-2900. There is a service fee for processing.

Tickets are also available at the door, but advance purchase is encouraged.

For more information about Rubicon’s Education and Outreach Programs, contact Kirby Ward at 805-667-2912, ext. 232.

email: dmason@newspress.com