Rubio wants Congressional hearings into FBI raid of Trump home

Sen. Marco Rubio Donald Trump COURTESY PHOTOS

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE SENIOR REPORTER

(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Justice raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago property in Palm Beach, Fla., sparked a wave of controversy and pushback from lawmakers, some of whom suggested a Congressional investigation if Republicans retake the House or Senate in November.

“The FBI raid was unprecedented for America, but familiar to those in Florida who fled nations where political opposition was criminalized,” said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. “If voters put us back in the majority, we better have the guts to subpoena the records (and) make those who authorized this testify under oath.”

Sources say FBI agents were searching for White House documents, some of which could be classified.

Some Republicans tied the move to President Joe Biden’s plan to beef up IRS auditing. Senate Democrats passed a measure that includes $80 billion to hire an additional 87,000 IRS agents.

“The FBI raiding Donald Trump is unprecedented,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. “It is corrupt (and) an abuse of power. What Nixon tried to do, Biden has now implemented: The Biden admin has fully weaponized DOJ (and the) FBI to target their political enemies. And with (87,000) new IRS agents, they’re coming for you too.”

Even Democratic former New York Gov Andrew Cuomo raised questions about the raid.

“DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sen. Cruz added a message for the Biden administration.

“To the AG & FBI Dir: Release the warrant now,” he wrote on Twitter. “The American people deserve to see it. … And, as even Cuomo acknowledges, ‘it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives,’ or it will be obvious that this is nothing more than a blatant political persecution.”

Former Trump administration officials spoke out as well.

“I share the deep concern of millions of Americans over the unprecedented search of the personal residence of President Trump,” former Vice President Mike Pence said. “No former president of the United States has ever been subject to a raid of their personal residence in American history.”

Casey Harper works at The Center Square’s Washington, D.C., bureau.