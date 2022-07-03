Rude welcome

My husband and I come to Santa Barbara a few times a year to visit family. We have always had a great time, especially during walks on the boardwalk and strolling the wharf.

We had been warned by shop owners about the “bike boys” riding up and down State Street and the boardwalk but never had any trouble until today.

Three white boys around 9-10 years old pulled up to us as we were walking. One wanted to shake my husband’s hand. He made some excuse that he was trying to shake as many hands as he could.

I held out my hand, and he grabbed mine and shook. His hand was filled with spit. All three laughed and rode off yelling something about COVID germs. I wonder if parents in Santa Barbara would care to know that this is going on ?

Thank you for listening.

Linda and Jim Ballinger

Phoenix, Ariz.