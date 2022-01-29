RUEDIGER, George H.

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of George H. Ruediger who passed away on December 31st, 2021 at age 90 with his family by his side.

George was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. He was the son of the late George and Elsa Ruediger.

He attended the University of Illinois and received his degree in Accounting and was very proud to be a “Fighting Illini.” After he graduated, George started his career at Arthur Young which at the time was one of the Big 8 Accounting Firms. While working at Arthur Young, he met his future beautiful bride named Barbara at a wedding in 1957 and asked if could drive her home that night and has been in love with her ever since. They were married on August 8th, 1959 and celebrated 62 wonderful years together.

George and Barbara adopted 4 babies through Catholic Charities from 1965 through 1970 and together raised their children in a very loving and happy home in the suburbs of Northwest Chicago and then relocated to Santa Barbara in 1979.

“No more snow!”

After leaving Arthur Young, he was the Controller for Sears Industries in downtown Chicago for a few years. One day he received a call from the CEO and President of ServiceMaster Industries and he left Sears to work on the Executive Leadership team at ServiceMaster Industries for many years.

George is predeceased by his parents and his son Robert (Bobby) and his daughter Elizabeth (Betty) Ruediger. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his daughter Susan (Randy) Heybl and his son Daniel (Gina) Ruediger. George also leaves behind 5 wonderful grandchildren: Aaron Heybl, Lucas Heybl, Annie Heybl and Mason Ruediger and Daria Ruediger Veenstra.

At Gorge’s request, he will have no public services and his cremated remains will be interred in the Ruediger family plot at the Santa Barbara Cemetery.