Rug workshop in Ojai



COURTESY PHOTOS

Donna Elam demonstrates one of the steps in creating a rug. You start by ripping up a cotton sheet. The technique will be taught during a workshop Oct. 21 in Ojai.

OJAI — People can learn how to recycle a cotton sheet into a stylish rug during a workshop at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at The Vine, 308 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai.

The crafts session will include cocktails.

People will rip up a sheet and learn how to crochet a rug. Participants are encouraged to bring an old cotton sheet, but a few will be available. Large crochet hooks will be provided.

Class fee is $29 (drinks and food extra). The workshop will be held on the patio.

The vision for the Cocktails and Crafts Night came from The Vine co-owner Amber Young-Gay, and the event is held on the third Thursday of every month. Classes are taught by artists who show their work at Poppies Art and Gifts. Cocktails and menu items are prepared by Sam Gay for participants who wish to order.

Space is limited.To attend, register at poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

— Dave Mason