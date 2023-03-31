RUIZ, Donald P. JR.

Donnie Ruiz passed away on March 6, 2023. He was born on February 9, 1970 to Erlinda and Donald Ruiz, Sr. in Santa Barbara, California. Donnie was a lifetime resident of Santa Barbara and was a graduate of Santa Barbara High School.

Donnie is predeceased by his parents and older brother Vincent Ruiz. Donnie is survived by his son, Isaac. He is also survived by his older sisters Stephanie Ruiz and Desiree Milling and younger brother Jesse Ruiz as well as multiple nieces

and nephews.

There will be a viewing held at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel’s downtown location on Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to noon. A celebration of life will follow at Oak Park.

Donnie was loved very much and will be greatly missed.