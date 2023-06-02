Running after doughnuts

Apparel company and club collaborate on special run on National Donut Day

COURTESY PHOTOS

Runners enjoy doughnuts. This morning a National Donut Day run took place on upper State Street.

There is nothing runners love more than doughnuts, at least according to Monica DeVreese, the co-founder of rabbit.

The Santa Barbara-based apparel company is celebrating National Donut Day, which is recognized today, in the way they know best: running.

“National Donut Day has become one of our favorite annual celebrations,” Ms. DeVreese told the News-Press.

“Among those who hold a deep appreciation for doughnuts are runners, who find them to be the perfect source of replenishment. After a vigorous run, there’s nothing quite like a doughnut to refuel both body and soul.”

At 7 this morning, rabbit and The Friday Donut Run Club, a running club from Pasadena, were scheduled to host a doughnut running event.

The Santa Barbara apparel company called rabbit designed special running shorts covered with doughnuts.

After a 3- to 4-mile run, participants were invited to have doughnuts and coffee at rabbitHOUSE (1913 State St). Considered Coffee was scheduled to serve free drinks for the first 25 attendees.

The Friday Donut Run Club’s main premise is to run and enjoy a well-deserved doughnut at Los Angeles’ iconic Randy’s Donuts after the workout.

Recently, the club approached rabbit with an idea to collaborate on some apparel that would reflect a “runner’s profound adoration for these delectable treats,” said Ms. DeVreese. “Without hesitation, we eagerly accepted their proposition.”

The clothing is bright and fun with doughnuts covering the entire running shorts. “The collection blends the passion for running with the unyielding love for doughnuts!” exclaimed Ms. DeVreese.

The clothing line is a limited edition. To learn more about rabbit, visit www.runinrabbit.com.

