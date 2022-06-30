Runs set for Aug. 21 in Goleta

GOLETA — McConnell’s Ice Cream of Santa Barbara’s 41st Endurance Events will take place Aug. 21 at Goleta Beach County Park, 5986 Sandspit Road, Goleta.

A 10-kilometer run will start at 8:30 a.m., followed by a 5K run at 9:45 a.m. Free kids’ runs will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Entry fees cost $10 for runners 18 and younger. For runners 19 and older, the fee is $30 in advance and $35 on the day of the race. There’s a $5 deduction for SBRA members.

To register in advance, go to www.mcrace.org.

The first 250 finishers will receive a single-cone gift certificate from McConnell’s Ice Cream of Santa Barbara.

Proceeds will go to Club West, a Santa Barbara nonprofit track and field running group that is organizing the Aug. 21 runs. For more information, visit www.clubwesttrack.org.

— Dave Mason