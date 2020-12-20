RUSCONI, Valentino L.

Born August 18, 1927 in Petaluma, CA, Valentino peacefully passed away on December 12, 2020 in Arizona with his daughter, Regina, by his side after a brief illness. He spent his early years in Italy being raised by his Mother before returning to the United States and settling in Santa Barbara, CA. Upon his arrival in Santa Barbara, he worked for Arnoldi’s Restaurant where he earned and saved enough money to bring his mother back from Italy as well. In July 1958, he married Anna Lloyd, together they had 4 girls. He and his wife were well known in the Santa Barbara area for their Firewood Business which they owned and operated for many years. Valentino worked for several years for Eldon Smith & Sons and was also a member of the Operating Engineers, Local 12 where he operated and worked on heavy equipment.

Val is preceded in death by his Mother, Carolina Bonazzola, his wife, Anna M. Rusconi, daughter, Deborah Rusconi-Smith. He is survived by his daughters, Destiny L. Madison and Regina Minkin, both of Peoria, AZ, his daughter, Julie Rusconi of Santa Ynez. Also survived by granddaughter, Carolina Joseph of Henderson, NV., Brian P. Kelley of Peoria, AZ and Nicholas Krohta of Santa Barbara along with many great-grandchildren. We, along with his many friends, will always miss the memories he shared about Italy and his childhood along with his Italian cooking. Graveside Services have been arranged by Welch-Ryce-Haider and will be held at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA on December 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity.