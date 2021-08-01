‘Rush Hour’ at drive-in theater in Goleta

COURTESY PHOTO

“Rush Hour” will screen Thursday during UCSB Arts & Lectures’ free summer movie series at West Wind Drive-in in Goleta.

GOLETA — UCSB Arts & Lectures will present “Rush Hour” at 8:30 p.m. Thursday during its free summer movie series at West Wind Drive-In, 907 S. Kellogg Ave.

In the 1998 action-comedy, Detective Inspector Lee (Jackie Chan) is the pride of the Royal Hong Kong Police, while Detective James Carter (Chris Tucker) is the Los Angeles Police Department’s worst nightmare: a loud-mouthed officer who prefers to work alone.

Following the kidnapping of the Chinese consul’s daughter, cultures clash and tempers flare as the two cops from different worlds quickly discover they can’t stand each other. But with time running out, they must join forces to catch the criminals, mixing punches with punchlines.

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

“Rush Hour” was directed by Brett Ratner.

Gates open at 7 p.m. Thursday. Viewers are encouraged to arrive early for the food trucks, concessions, prize drawings and entertainment emceed by Catherine Remak of K-LITE 101.7.

For more information, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Dave Mason