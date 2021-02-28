Rush Limbaugh will be missed

The liberal media’s headlines announcing the death of radio icon Rush Limbaugh at age 70 were mostly mean and venomous.

These were headlines made by people who never listened to Rush, never agreed with his politics and didn’t know the first thing about the real Rush Limbaugh. If just half of these things they said about him were even remotely true, I would not have listened to Rush for more than 30 years.

Thank you, KTMS 990. Rush was the unsurpassed genius of talk radio.

He informed, he entertained and he made the complex understandable to millions of us who listened to him regularly.

Rush was hated by the left because he told the truth about them in no uncertain terms, and as someone famously said, they “can’t handle the truth!”

Rush called himself “a harmless, lovable, little fuzzball,” and that was just one of the things that drove the left crazy.

To the left, Rush was anything but harmless, but to the right, he was loved and he will be missed.

James A. Webster

Santa Barbara