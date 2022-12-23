RUSSELL, Chris

October 1961 – December 2022

Chris was 61 years old when he lost his battle with diabetes. He went to be with the Lord much too soon. He will be immensely missed by everyone who loved and knew him.

Born in Laguna Beach and raised in beautiful Santa Barbara, Chris enjoyed his many childhood friends, riding his bike, days on the beach, and the views of the mountains. In high school, he was a proud Santa Barbara Don who wore the number 66 while playing Defensive Guard.

He was a loving husband, uncle, and friend to many. Chris and his wife, Lisa, fell madly in love with one another when they met as teenagers. They enjoyed many hobbies throughout their 43 years together: golf, Volkswagens, raising parrots, RC racing, dogs, camping, fishing, just hanging out together, and loving life. In his later years, he developed a passion for collecting and restoring vintage trucks. He was a master autobody fabricator. Perfection was his middle name. Chris found the most happiness when he was floating on the water in his Ranger Bass Boat. He enjoyed bass and striper fishing with his wife. Throughout the years he loved to compete and bass fish with his buddies Meade, BJ, Chuck, Clark, Tony and countless others!

He enjoyed being an uncle to his nephews and nieces Adam, Drake, Beck, David, Daniel, Emerald and Lindsey. He is proceeded in death by his sister, Robyn who had a special place in his heart, and brother, Bobbie who meant a lot to him.

There will be no services. In honor of Chris Russell, please make a donation in his name to Sansum Clinic Diabetes Research. PO Box 1200, Santa Barbara, CA 93102.