RUSSELL, Jeffrey Burton Ph.D.

08/01/1934 to 04/12/2023

Jeffrey Russell was an internationally renowned historian of medieval European history and Christian theology. He wrote several books on medieval history, culture, and heresy, but is best known for five scholarly volumes on the history of the devil. Concluding that he had spent too much of his mid-career focusing on the dark side, he preferred his earlier work and then two later books, Inventing the Flat Earth: Columbus and Modern Historians (1991) and A History of Heaven: The Singing Silence (1997). Many of his books have been translated into several languages, both European and Asian. During his long career he was a Harvard junior fellow, a Fullbright fellow, a Guggenheim scholar, which took him and his family to England, and the head of the Medieval Institute at the University of Notre Dame, Indiana. His final academic post was his more than twenty years at the University of California Santa Barbara, where with Professor Warren Hollister, he built a first-rate program in medieval studies.

Born in Fresno, California in 1934, into a family whose roots in California date back to the mid-1800s, he grew up in Berkeley and attended the University of California, Berkeley, graduating with a B.A. followed by an M.A. also from Berkeley. He received his Ph.D. from Emory University in Atlanta in 1960.

In 1956, he married Diana Mansfield Russell, and with her raised their four children. A devoted family man, he read to, played with, prayed with, and travelled extensively in this country and abroad with his wife and children. His children remember with joy his excitement at sharing with them his awe of the natural creation. His children will always remember his strong legs, his stride, his well-worn hiking boots, his khaki shorts, his grey-green backpack–and the bald spot on his head turning browner by the minute under the sun, as we followed him up switchbacks in the Eastern Sierra. We remember our father’s enormous enthusiasm (or intense disgust, depending on the subject) for an amazingly wide range of human works of art, architecture, literature, and science. Almost every Saturday, after chores, about which he was furiously adamant, the family piled into the station wagon to visit nearby mountains and deserts. Summers were for long trips in the U.S. and Canada, and for magical weeks in the California redwoods with grandparents. Sundays were for mass, reading, play, and friendship.

A top-notch scholar, Jeffrey was never boastful about his achievements. He also had a broad streak of childlikeness; e.g. he was an avid fan of classic Disney animated characters Mickey Mouse and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. He vastly enjoyed his children and grandchildren; he loved babies, all babies. He had a whimsical sense of humor, spontaneously composing hilarious lyrics to familiar tunes, and was known to fall out of chairs laughing uproariously at his offspring’s silly jokes. He could imitate with near perfection virtually any foreign accent with accompanying mannerisms, and did so often, with appreciation and verve.

His intense love of nature was inseparable from his love of God, and vice versa. He was a wilderness conservationist and sacrificed financially to preserve the family property of redwood forest rather than log it. Almost as much as he loved history and theology, he loved learning about the natural sciences, and was an amateur astronomer, seeing no contradiction whatever between belief in God and scientific study. Although he had broad musical tastes including American folk music and the Beatles, his love of Mozart was supreme. He asked for Mozart to be played for him as he was dying. Nearly as sacred to him were Gregorian chant, Palestrina, and J.S. Bach. In modern literature, he valued Tolkien, C.S. Lewis, and Flannery O’Connor, among others. He spoke and wrote in eight languages. For this serious scholar of medieval Latin, a fun project was his collaboration with Madeline L’Engle on a Latin translation of A Wrinkle in Time (1991).

He was not a man who fit into any convenient political slot. He headed an anti-McCarthyism group at UC Berkeley in the 1950s, he and Diana marched for civil rights in the 1960s, opposed the immorality of the Vietnam War in the 1970s, opposed abortion from the 1970s on, worked to stop nuclear proliferation and war in the 1980s, and worked for freedom of speech on campus in the 2000s.

He was a revered and beloved mentor to his graduate students, who appreciated his personal and academic support, as well as the hospitality and humour offered to them by him and by his wife Diana. To paraphrase a letter written by one of his former students, “Those were heady days, those seminars at the Russell house. Dr. Russell was always after truth; historical truth, but most of all Truth with a capital T.” He was exciting to talk to, because he believed the ability of human reason, assisted by grace, to seek truth where it could be found.

A convert to Catholic Christianity, his faith sustained him to the end. His was a long and full life, well lived. He is mourned deeply by his family and will be sorely missed by all who knew, loved, and respected him.

After Diana’s death, Jeffrey married Pamela Russell, with whom he travelled all over this country and the world. Also surviving him are his children, Jennifer (Mike), Mark (Sherry), William (Ky), and Penelope; four grandchildren, Emily, David, Anna, and Trillium; and godchildren Xoco and Sarah.

His memorial mass will be celebrated at the Santa Barbara Mission on July 7, 2023, at 11 a.m.