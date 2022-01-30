RUSSELL, Louise De Simas

10/21/34-01/14/22

Louise left this world unexpectedly on Friday, January 14, 2022 to be with God. Louise was born on October 21, 1934 in New Bedford, MA to Joseph and Louise De Simas. She graduated from New Bedford High School in 1952. She settled in Santa Barbara, CA. Louise was a pioneer of women’s rights. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Science while raising 5 children. She was the first female deputy sheriff and bailiff in the Superior Court of Santa Barbara County. She was honored to attend the FBI National Academy, and to be the first woman to apply for membership to the Santa Barbara Elk’s Club.

Louise was an active participant and volunteer in her community. She was generous, and supported many charitable causes. Beyond her impressive resume, she was beloved by family and friends. As the child of Portuguese immigrants, she was proud of her heritage. She loved travel, her birds, bridge, strong coffee, comfort food, and gardening.

She is survived by her children Denise, Randall (Karen), Annette, and Matthew, as well as her brother Raymond, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews, and her significant other, Olaf. In heaven she will be greeted by her daughter Lisa, her parents, and her other siblings. An informal gathering to honor Louise’s incredible life will be held on Saturday, February 5th at the Rockwood Woman’s Club beginning at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels or the Santa Barbara Woman’s Club in her name. Rockwood Woman’s Club: 670 Mission Canyon Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93105