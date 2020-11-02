Russell shines for Seahawks in victory over 49ers

COURTESY PHOTOS

Seattle Seahawks running back DJ Dallas keeps his balance to score a third-quarter touchdown on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

For the fourth time this season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw at least four touchdown passes in a game.

His latest accomplishment came on Sunday in a 37-27 home win over the San Francisco 49ers. The victory keeps Seattle in sole possession of first place in the hotly contested NFC West, followed by Arizona (5-2), the Rams (5-3) and the 49ers (4-4).

Wilson finished 27 of 37 for 261 yards and four touchdowns. His first touchdown pass came as the only score of the first quarter, a 46-yard strike to DK Metcalf that gave the Seahawks a 6-0 lead. San Francisco enjoyed its only lead of the game in the second quarter when JaMycal Hasty scored on a one-yard run for a 7-6 advantage.

The Seattle Seahawks recover a fumble during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

That’s when Seattle took over.

Wilson hit Metcalf for a two-yard touchdown completion that gave the Seahawks a 13-7 lead with 3:04 remaining in the second quarter. Wilson then hit Dee Jay Dallas on a two-yard touchdown pass at the 8:02 mark of the third quarter, and followed that with a touchdown pass of six yards to David Moore at the 5:51 mark of the third. Jason Meyers then booted a 48-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to cap a 24-0 scoring run for the Seahawks.

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is making $23 million this season, was not very effective. He completed 11 of 16 passes for just 84 yards and one interception. Nick Mullens replaced Garoppolo in the third quarter when the Niners starting quarterback went out with an injury. Mullens was far more effective, completing 18 of 25 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Mullens finished with a quarterback rating of 128.4, compared to a QBR of 55.2 for Garoppolo.

The 49ers finished with 351 yards of total offense. The Seahawks had 350 yards of offense.

Miami 28, Rams 17

Former University of Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa made his first NFL start for the Miami Dolphins against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and it was a successful one.

Tagovailoa completed 12 of 22 passes for 93 yards and one touchdown to help lead the Dolphins to a win that dropped the Rams to 5-3.

Miami (4-3) relied heavily on its defense, which intercepted Rams quarterback Jared Goff twice. Los Angeles outgained its opponent 471 to 145, but the Rams failed to take advantage of a lot of that offensive dominance.

After both teams scored a touchdown in the first quarter, the Dolphins opened it up in the second quarter, scoring in all three phases. On defense, Andrew Van Ginkel scored on a 78-yard fumble return. That was followed by an 88-yard punt return for a touchdown by Jakeem Grant and a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Myles Gaskin. Miami led 28-10 at halftime.

The only second-half scoring came when Goff hit Robert Woods on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 9:58 remaining in the fourth quarter. Goff finished 35-for-61 for 355 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Darrell Henderson Jr. led L.A. on the ground with 47 yards on eight carries. Malcolm Brown had 40 yards on 10 carries for the Rams in their road defeat.

Broncos 31, Chargers 30

Drew Lock hit KJ Hamler on a 1-yard touchdown pass with no time remaining to give the Broncos a narrow win over the visiting Chargers. Denver’s victory came after it trailed Los Angeles 24-3 in the third quarter. Michael Badgley’s 52-yard field goal at the 7:33 mark of the third quarter gave the Chargers a three-touchdown lead.

Phillip Lindsay began the comeback for the Broncos with a 55-yard touchdown run with 6:05 left to go in the third quarter. Lock then found Albert Okwuegbunam on a nine-yard scoring pass to make it 24-17 with 11:42 remaining in the fourth quarter. After a Chargers’ field goal, Lock connected with DaeSean Hamilton for a 40-yard touchdown completion that made it 27-24. Following another L.A. field goal with 2:30 remaining in the fourth that gave the Chargers a 30-24 lead, the Broncos went on their game winning drive to improve to 3-4.

Los Angeles dropped to 2-5.