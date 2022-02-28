Russia faces stiff resistance from Ukraine

On Sunday, Ukrainians maintained control of their major cities.

“They have not achieved what they intended on day four,” a U.S. Senior defense official told NPR reporters on Sunday.

However, this situation could easily reverse with Russia taking the upperhand, as Russia has only committed about two-thirds of its forces ranging from 150,000 to 190,000 service members.

Ukrainian and Russian representatives have agreed to talks in Belarus on Monday.

“Since the first hours of the invasion, Russian troops have been hitting civilian infrastructure. They consciously chose tactics to destroy people and everything that makes life just normal,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, according to a report by NPR.

According to Ukraine’s interior ministry, at least 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, including 14 children, and another 1,684 people have been wounded. Russia reported that some military members have been killed but numbers have not been released, according to a report by NPR.

The UN is set to hold its 11th emergency session in New York City in more than 70 years. The session is to allow its 193 members to debate and vote on a resolution which would call for Russia’s immediate withdrawal of troops from Ukraine.

“The council members who supported this resolution recognize that this is no ordinary moment,” U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at Sunday’s Security Council meeting, according to a report by Bloomberg. The Russian ruble has fallen nearly 30% against the U.S. dollar, reported Bloomberg on Saturday.

On Monday, President Joe Biden plans to meet with allies on Monday morning in Washington concerning the crisis.

Social media has allowed influencers and users to now become eyewitnesses and warfare experts tweeting tips to Ukrainian fighters, this has become dubbed the “TikTok War,” according to a report by CNN, Business. However, TikTok is not the only platform that is being used by influencers and users – Instagram and Twitter are also used to provide information. However, the onslaught of words and images fuels a confusing media environment contributing to an atmosphere of rampant disinformation, reported CNN Business.

“Each one of these TikTok videos is a tiny little snapshot of a tiny little moment of time, often without any other overlaying context … And so you really would have to spend an enormous time with some real background to begin to piece together the TikTok jigsaw puzzle,” David French, a senior editor at the Dispatch, told CNN Business.

