Russia puts sanctions on Carbajal, others in Congress

Russia said it is imposing sanctions on nearly 400 members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, in retaliation for punishments levied as it wages war in Ukraine.

The Russian-owned TASS news agency reported Wednesday that Russia imposed sanctions on 398 members of the U.S. House and 87 Canadian senators.

In response, Rep. Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, said he has “never been prouder” to support Ukraine.

“My staff just let me know that the Russian government has sanctioned me for my work in Congress trying to end their unjustified war,” Rep. Carbajal said in a tweet. “Never been prouder to #StandWithUkraine.”

In an interview with the News-Press last month, Rep. Carbajal expressed confidence in the sanctions the U.S. was imposing on Russia.

“The more time goes by, the more the (Russian) economy will suffer,” Rep. Carbajal, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said.

He added that Russian President Vladimir “Putin and his oligarchs will be isolated.”

U.S. Rep. Julia Brownley, a Democrat who represents most of Ventura County, was also included in the list of those sanctioned along with several other California lawmakers, according to TASS.

The U.S. has already imposed sanctions on Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of its federal assembly.

The State Department recently said the State Duma “continues to use its legislative power to target domestic dissenters and political opponents, disrupt the free flow of information and restrict the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the citizens of Russia.”

The U.S. is also sending about $800 million in additional aid, ammunition and weapons to Ukraine as the country continues to try to protect itself from the Russian invasion, the White House announced Wednesday.

“As Russia prepares to intensify its attack in the Donbas region, the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself,” President Joe Biden said in a statement following a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Wednesday.

“The steady supply of weapons the United States and its Allies and partners have provided to Ukraine has been critical in sustaining its fight against the Russian invasion,” President Biden continued. “It has helped ensure that Putin failed in his initial war aims to conquer and control Ukraine. We cannot rest now. As I assured President Zelensky, the American people will continue to stand with the brave Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom.”

Since President Biden took office, the U.S. has already administered about $2.4 billion in assistance to Ukraine.

